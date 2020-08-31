Advertisement

Nokia 3.4 renders and specs leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 1:02 pm

Latest News

Nokia 3.4 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.
HMD Global is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone known as Nokia 3.4. The smartphone renders and specifications have been leaked online giving us a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 3.4. 

 

The renders were posted by a tipster known as Hikari Calyx and it shows that the smartphone will feature a similar design as seen with Nokia C5 Endi. However, the Nokia 3.4 will come with a punch-hole design. The back panel comes with a triple-camera setup with a circular camera module and just beneath it, you will find a fingerprint sensor and Nokia logo. The right side features volume controls and a power on/off button. That said, the said smartphone will come with the codename DoctorStrange. 

 

The same smartphone with the codename has appeared on Geekbench website. The listing reveals that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system and it will come with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM. The phone has received 252 points in the single-core test and 1259 points in the multi-core test. 

 

As per multiple sources, the Nokia 3.4 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. 

 

In terms of cameras, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter and a 5-megapixel sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will come with 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It will also feature a dedicated Google Assistant button.

 

