Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 get listed on the official website, imminent launch in India

The listing has confirmed that launch is imminent for both the smartphones in India.

HMD Global at its virtual event yesterday launched Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4 smartphones. Now the launch of the phones is just round the corner in the country as the devices have now been found listed on the company's official website.



However, the website does not reveal the price or release date of Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4. But the listing has confirmed that launch is imminent for both the smartphones in India.



The Nokia 3.4 comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options with 3/32GB, 3/64GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 159 EUR.



The Nokia 2.4 comes in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options with 2/32GB and 3/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 119 EUR.

Nokia 2.4 specifications



Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.





Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.





Nokia 3.4 Specifications



Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB. Nokia 3.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.



For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.





The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Type C USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

