  • 23:18 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 5:16 pm

Latest News

The Nokia 2.3 will be available on the Nokia official e-store, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG stores.
Advertisement

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 2.3 in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,199 and it will be available for purchase from December 27. 

 

The Nokia 2.3 will be available on the Nokia official e-store, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG stores. The company has also revealed some launch offers. To start with, Reliance Jio users will get benefits worth up to 7,200 if they make a recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with discount worth Rs 2,000 from Zoomcar and vouchers worth Rs 3,000 from Cleartrip. 

 

The company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee for customers who buy the Nokia 2.3 on or before March 31. Under this, the brand will replace the unit if a customer notices any hardware failure or a manufacturing defect in the phone. 

 

Advertisement

Recollecting some key specifications, Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD.

 

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.

 

Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has a 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. It measures 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm and the weight is 183 grams.

Nokia 2.3 price leaked ahead of launch on December 5

Nokia 2.3 announced with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras

Nokia 2.3 teased to launch in India soon

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia 2.3 Nokia 2.3 launch Nokia 2.3 specs Nokia 2.3 price Nokia 2.3 features Nokia 2.3 India launch Nokia 2.3 India price Nokia smartphones Nokia HMD Global

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme 108MP camera smartphone in works, 30K stores target for 2020: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Vivo X30 Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies