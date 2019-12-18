Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera launched in India

The Nokia 2.3 will be available on the Nokia official e-store, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG stores.

Advertisement

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 2.3 in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,199 and it will be available for purchase from December 27.

The Nokia 2.3 will be available on the Nokia official e-store, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG stores. The company has also revealed some launch offers. To start with, Reliance Jio users will get benefits worth up to 7,200 if they make a recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with discount worth Rs 2,000 from Zoomcar and vouchers worth Rs 3,000 from Cleartrip.

The company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee for customers who buy the Nokia 2.3 on or before March 31. Under this, the brand will replace the unit if a customer notices any hardware failure or a manufacturing defect in the phone.

Advertisement

Recollecting some key specifications, Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD.

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has a 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. It measures 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm and the weight is 183 grams.