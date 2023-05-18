Nokia 105 2023, Nokia 106 – UPI enabled feature phones launched

HMD Global has launched two new feature phones – Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106. These phones offer the convenience of digital transactions through the inclusion of UPI 123PAY functionality.

The UPI 123PAY is a fast payment system created by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for individuals who use feature phones. The system allows users to carry out safe digital transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) even without a smartphone.

The system offers various technology alternatives for transactions, including IVR calling, app functionality, missed call-based transactions, and proximity sound-based payments.

Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC at HMD Global, stated that the inclusion of UPI functionality in feature phones aims to empower users by enabling secure and convenient digital transactions. He emphasized HMD Global’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and providing financial access to all.

Read More:

UPI Lite: What is it, Who is it for, How to use it and more

How to use UPI on Patym, Google Pay, and Bhim App?

Nokia 105 2023, Nokia 106 Price and features

The Nokia 106 4G has an IPS display and a larger 1450 mAh battery compared to the Nokia 105, which has a 1000 mAh battery. These phones offer both entertainment and productivity features, such as a wireless FM radio for listening to stations without a headset. The Nokia 106 4G also has an in-built MP3 player.

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G will be available in India starting May 18th, priced at Rs 1299 and Rs 2199, respectively. The Nokia 105 comes in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red, while the Nokia 106 4G is available in Charcoal and Blue.