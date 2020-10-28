Advertisement

Nokia 10 in the making, suggests reports

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 28, 2020 5:31 pm

Nokia 10 is now under works as per an internal document of HMD Global which also suggests that the company is aiming to be one of the top 3 smartphone brands.
Nokia is reportedly already working on a successor for Nokia 9.3 PureView which hasn't even launched yet. The device would be called the Nokia 10 according to an internal document that was received by NokiaMob.

 

The specifications and a launch timeline for the device still remain covered. But as per the document, Nokia is planning to be amongst the top 3 mobile phone brands in the next 3-5 years.

 

According to the document, India is also listed as one of the key markets for HMD Global. The company is also looking forward to a more deep and integrated partnership with Google.

 

Nokia is planning to make their devices very similar or maybe almost identical to the Pixels through this partnership. As per a sentence inside the document, it mentions that Google provides 95 percent of Nokia's innovation and Nokia phones are considered to be the Pixels for every price range.

 

Another point which the document highlights is that the company will not compare their devices to any other phones from other brands.

 

Nokia has managed to earn Google's trust as Google also invested in Nokia around 2 months back. Now, Nokia is planning to use it as an advantage by integrating the same in their marketing strategy.

 

Nokia 9.3

Nokia 9.3 PureView which is slated for a November launch along with Nokia 7.3 and 6.3 and is supposedly a flagship, is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone would have a bezel-less 120Hz display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution.

 

On the rear it might have a 108-megapixel camera with 8K recording support. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging. Nokia 9.3 PureView could be arriving with an under-display camera. 

