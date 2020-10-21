Nokia 2 V Tella announced with MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, dual rear cameras

Nokia 2 V Tella features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced Nokia 2 V Tella smartphone in the US as a Verizon exclusive.



The Nokia 2 V Tella is priced at $168 (approx Rs. 12,400) for the single 2GB + 16GB storage variant. It comes in Blue colour and is on sale in the US via Walmart.com. The Nokia 2 V Tella will also be available in select Verizon stores and on verizon.com later this month.





Nokia 2 V Tella specifications





Nokia 2 V Tella features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek A22 (MT6761) processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory is further expandable via microSD card.



In terms of optics, the Nokia 2 V Tella comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with flash.



The smartphone runs on stock Android 10 operating system and not the Go Edition. The phone is backed by a removable 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.



The Nokia 2 V Tella comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left side. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio and a USB Type-C port. It measures 150.6x71.6x9.3mm and weighs 180 grams.