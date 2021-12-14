NoiseFit Evolve 2 goes on sale in India: Things to know

Noise has launched a new product in India under its smartwatch portfolio, called the NoiseFit Evolve 2. It is the successor to NoiseFit Evolve that was launched earlier during the year. The Evolve 2 also comes with a 1.2-inch display which is identical to its predecessor, the NoiseFit Evolve.

The Evolve 2 has launched at an introductory price of Rs 3,999 on Noise’s website, e-commerce platforms, and offline outlets. However, the device is originally priced at Rs 7,999.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Specifications

The smartwatch has been released in three color variants – Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Pink. It has an industry-leading design and lightweight Aluminium body. It has a 1.2’’ AMOLED screen with 390 x 390 pixels high-resolution and a 3-Axis Accelerometer.

The smartwatch is built with Instacharge that offers 5-day battery longevity in 30 minutes, and 7-day in 80-minute charge. The smartwatch is further equipped with essential health-suite features including a SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen monitoring, 13 sports modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, Stress monitor, breathing exercises, walk reminder, and hydration reminder for complete care.

It is guarded with 3ATM water resistance. NoiseFit Evolve 2 also offers Quick Reply exclusively for Android users. Apart from three color options, the smartwatch also has unlimited customization options for cloud-based watch faces. The users can also sync their smartwatch with the NoiseFit app to gather more intel on their fitness routine.

The last smartwatch we reviewed from Noise was the ColorFit Ultra and it gave us a premium experience at a budget price. While we do think that the companion app does need a bit of work in terms of battery optimizations, the watch itself looked very premium and had a good number of features along with great battery life. With our previous experience with Noise, we feel that the Evolve 2 should also be a decent smartwatch for the price, however, a final verdict will have to be given after we test it in-person.