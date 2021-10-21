Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch Review: Premium Experience at budget?

Noise is a renowned Indian brand when it comes to smart devices or audio products. The brand frequently launches new products in the Indian market. One of the recent launches from Noise is the ColorFit Ultra smartwatch which lies in the budget segment at Rs 3,999.

The ColorFit Ultra competes with the likes of boAt and Fire-boltt products. So let’s take a look if the ColorFit Ultra outperforms its competitors and if it’s worth your money.

Design & Display

The design of this budget smartwatch is inspired heavily by the Apple Watch, like most of the other watches in the market. You get a square dial with a 1.75-inch TruView display on the top. There’s an aluminium alloy casing with a silicon strap. The screen resolution sits at 320 x 385 pixels. The Watch is IP68 water and dust resistant also.

The display on the Watch is bright and vibrant in all means. The screen size is comfortable to look at while all the elements are clearly visible. I did notice a bit of a red tint but the viewing angles and outdoor brightness remains impressive. The screen is responsive to the touch and the overall quality does feel premium.

The Watch itself is very comfortable to wear. It doesn’t feel too heavy and you get a number of holes to set how tight the Watch sits on your wrist. In addition, the whole Watch gets a single button on the right that does wake up the display but doesn’t turn it off. Instead, it can be used to access all the Watch functions, including sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Features & Battery Life

The Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with standard health tracking features with support for up to 60 sports modes including all the basic ones such as cycling, walking, running, and more. As for testing, we mainly tested the walking mode for a 26-minute session.

During the session, the Watch recorded that I walked 1.06 kms. It recorded the calories burnt, my average walking pace, average heart rate, minimum heart rate and more. However, for some reason, the Watch doesn’t count your steps while you have enabled the walking mode. The stats seemed mostly accurate as I had another watch on my wrist, which recorded not identical, but similar stats.

The stats of your sports records can be synced to your phone via the NoiseFit app. As good as the UI of the app looks, its performance remains below average. The app crashed for me quite a few times and when connected with the Watch, the app eats up a lot of battery life. As far as we understand, the NoiseFit app still needs a good amount of optimisation.

Via the NoiseFit app, you can change the notification settings, such as choosing which apps can send you notifications on the Watch. As the Watch also supports OTA updates, the only way to do it is via the NoiseFit app. You also get access to Google Fit data sync, Drink Water reminder, Idle Alert, Camera Shutter, Find the Watch, Reminders, Hand Wash reminder, and more.

The app also gives you access to a plethora of Watch faces. However, it takes half a minute or so to sync the watch face to the Watch. You also get a trophy system and a ‘My Buddies’ feature. With this, you can invite your friends or family and then compete with them to achieve goals. Your stats will be compared to that of your competitor.

Now coming to the features within the Watch, you get a tilt to wake feature. With this, you can move your hand up to see the time and the Watch will light up automatically. Surprisingly, there’s no touch to wake functionality. So you either rely on the side button or the tilt to wake feature to light up the display.

The vibration motor on the Watch is strong. It can notify you instantly when you receive a call or an important notification you don’t want to miss. Notification sync wasn’t an issue either and I got every notification on time. Swiping down from the top will show you your notifications, while swiping up will get you access to Quick Settings, including a low power mode, lock button, settings button, DND, Find my phone button, and a battery icon.

When Swiping to the right, it shows you the music player so if a song is playing, you can play/pause or forward/rewind it using the Watch. Swiping to the left on the watch face will give you activity stats. Swiping further will get you to the heart rate monitor, stress, monitor, breathing monitor and sleep tracking.

The button on the right side of the Noise ColorFit Ultra will send you to the main menu. Here you can choose the activity mode you want to track. Other features include stopwatch, alarms, world clock and even stocks. You can add the stocks you are interested in and the Watch will show you the price of those stocks on your wrist. You can also use the SpO2 functionality to measure blood oxygen. The Watch is suitable for women as well as it also has a menstrual cycle tracker.

Lastly, talking about battery life, Noise claims an average battery life of 9 days. It has a standby time of up to 30 days. If you don’t workout much and use it daily just for notifications and seeing the time, you can easily get 8-9 days of battery life. However, it may end earlier if you do a heavy workout daily. To conclude, the battery life on the Watch is great, and when it isn’t constantly syncing with the phone, we were even able to get it past nine days.