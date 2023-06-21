NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India, called NoiseFit Crew Pro, that has debuted with features like Bluetooth calling, more than 120 sports modes, 7-day battery backup and more. Apart from this, let’s check out what other features the smartwatch has to offer.

NoiseFit Crew Pro: Price

The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs 2,199 via the NoiseFit website and Flipkart. It can be availed in three different colour variants, namely Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), and Jet Black, while buyers can also choose from Classic Blue and Silver Grey strap options.

NoiseFit Crew Pro: Specifications

The Crew Pro offers a 1.4-inch HD AMOLED display with 240×240 pixel resolution. One can choose from over 100 watch faces to customise the look as per their liking. The watch can track over 120 sports modes, such as running, cycling, and trekking. It also comes equipped with a health suite, with support for SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracking and sleep monitoring, and more.

The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The wearable also supports Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology and Bluetooth v5.3. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch and can save up to 10 contacts.

Further, the watch packs a 300mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery on a single charge. The smartwatch also features calculator and supports quick reply alongside other app notifications. The watch also allows users to track their activities, get health insights and more when connected to the NoiseFit app.