Fire-boltt Artillery smartwatch launched in India with a rugged design, NFC

Fire-boltt has launched a new Artillery smartwatch in India that offers a rugged design and a circular dial with a claimed shockproof body. The device also has a full health suite and supports bluetooth calling, thanks to the built-in mic and speaker. Read on to know more about the watches.

Fire-boltt Artillery: Price

It is available in three colours such as White, Green, and Black. The watch is priced at Rs 2,499 and it will be up for sale on Amazon and Fire-boltt’s own website starting from June 21.

Fire-boltt Artillery: Specs, Features

The Artillery smartwatch sports a 1.5-inch TFT LCD panel, offering users a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels. The smartwatch comes with a variety of watch faces as well, so it can suit the mood of the user. Next, the watch supports voice assistants so users can perform tasks hands-free.

Users can also set reminders, check the weather, and control music playback via voice assistance. The wearable further packs the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. This suite includes features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking as well.

Some of the unique features of the watch include a motion sensor that allows users to use the watch as a controller in virtual reality games and workouts when connected to compatible smartphones and tablets. The wearable also has NFC that enables convenient payments for users on the go.

As mentioned, users get support for bluetooth calling and apart from that, there are multiple sports modes, smart notifications, weather updates, 7 inbuilt games, music and camera control, and passcode lock functionality also.

Lastly, the watch has a 380mAh battery which in Classic Mode can last up to 8 days, while the standby mode can extend the battery life to up to 25 days. The smartwatch delivers up to 5 days of battery life with Bluetooth calling enabled.