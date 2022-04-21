Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch to soon launch in India

Noise is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in India called the ColorFit Ultra Buzz. It will be the third smartwatch in the Ultra series from Noise, succeeding the ColorFit Ultra and the ColorFit Ultra 2. While there’s no concrete date of launch or price as of now, most of the specs of the ColorFit Ultra Buzz have now been revealed.

These specs are revealed via an Amazon landing page as per which it features a large rectangular 1.75-inch display. The watch has a feature where the user can accept, reject or silence an incoming call using the watch itself, given that it is connected to the smartphone. Noise claims that the watch is loaded with 100 sports modes.

The watch features a productivity suite where you can keep a track of stocks, check world clock, make quick replies and enable smart DND mode. The smart wearable comes with multiple health and fitness-related features as well.

The listing reveals that the Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch has support for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 tracker to measure blood-oxygen levels, and a sleep monitor as well. Additionally, the watch also supports measuring the stress levels along with offering the female health tracking. Other features include drink water reminder, idle alert, and hand wash reminder and more.

Noise’ last launch was the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha that sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD (240×280 pixels) display with 500 nits of peak brightness. Further, it has a 43mm rectangular dial. Moreover, you get the same calling functionality within the watch as the ColorFit Ultra Buzz, using which you can make calls from your recent call logs history. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets. The smartwatch can show you smart notifications, has an alarm clock feature, and display calendar alerts.