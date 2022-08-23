Noise Xtreme neckband earphones launched in India

Noise has launched a new set of neckband-styled earphones in India called Xtreme. With a claimed battery life of up to 100 hours, the Noise Xtreme further come with Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection over longer distances.

The Noise Xtreme are priced at Rs 1599. The neckband comes in Blazing Purple, Raging Green, and Thunder Black colour options. It can be purchased from the official website of Noise, Amazon, or Flipkart.

Noise Xtreme Specifications

These Xtreme headphones come with dual device connectivity support meaning users can pair these Bluetooth earphones with two devices at the same time. The earbuds come with 10mm drivers and ESR technology to eliminate background sounds and enhance sound quality.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 technology for reliable connectivity with a wireless range of up to 10 metres. They have an IPX5-rated build making it sweat and water resistant. For audio, they are equipped with a 10mm driver.

The Xtreme offer in-line controls with a microphone for calls. In addition, they sport Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology which as per Noise, offers clear communication by cutting down external sound. These neckband earphones are magnetic so they can attach when not in the ear.

Then, the earbuds come with Hyper Sync technology that enables one to pair it to two devices simultaneously. Noise claims a playback time of more than 100 hours on a single charge for the Noise Xtreme when played at 70 percent volume and a standby time of up to 500 hours. Additionally, these neckbands also sport a trademark Instacharge feature which is believed to provide 20 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

