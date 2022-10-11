Noise, U&i and Amazefit launch new products

A few products in the hearable and wearable categories have been launched in India today. The products include two speakers from U&i, a smartwatch from Amazefit and TWs from Noise.

U&i Spot Series TWS Speaker and Tower Box Series Party Speaker

The U&i Spot Series TWS Speaker and U&i Tower Box Series Party Speaker are priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively. Spot Series TWS Speaker sports RGB lighting, an 8-Watt speaker and the company claims it can offer a 10-hour battery life.

On the other hand, Tower Box Series has a 100 Watt Wireless Speaker and comes with a mic. It is 30-inches in height and weighs a 10Kg. The speaker is equipped with a 3-way audio system featuring a 4-inch tweeter, a 4-inch mid-range speaker and an 8-inch woofer. One can pair it wirelessly with a phone or tablet over Bluetooth. It also supports USB and micro SD card connectivity options as well.

Noise IntelliBuds

Noise has launched IntelliBuds, which is powered by Bragi. It is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes in a black and white colour variant. The New TWS from Noise supports features such as Gesture Control, Hot Voice Command Music Sharing directly from earbuds, Transparency Mode and Customized Equalizer.

Consumers can now shake their heads to reject a call or change a music track and nod their heads to accept calls no matter what they’re doing.

With Hot Voice Command. All you need to do is say – ‘Hey Headphones’ followed by the command – Accept / Reject for incoming calls, Play/ Pause/ Next/ Previous for music, Transparency On/ Off to activate the mode, and Assistant to access the respective features.

In Music Sharing, users can pair secondary IntelliBuds to the primary one without connecting with the main device. The company claims the Noise IntelliBuds gives 9 hours of battery on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Amazefit GT 4 Series Smart Watches

Amazfit has Launched GT 4 Series Smart Watches – Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches with NavIC enabled in them. NavIC is ISRO-designed India’s satellite system, an alternative to GPS and GLONASS.

The new smartwatches from Amaefit are priced at Both the smartwatches are priced at Rs 15, 299.

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, and the company claims it has an 8 days battery life. In addition, it comes with Alexa built-in.

Amazfit GTR 4 Smart Watch, on the other hand, has the same battery and display but additionally supports Bluetooth Phone Calls.