Noise Two Wireless Headphones, BoAt Wave Ultima Smartwatch launched in India

Noise has launched a new pair of wireless headphones in India, called the Noise Two. These are the successor to the Noise One headphones that debuted in India last year. On the other hand, BoAt has debuted its Wave Ultima Smartwatch that offers an edge-to-edge Always On display, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring and a lot more.

Noise Two Wireless Headphones Features, Price

The Noise Two are priced at Rs 1,499 and are offered in Bold Black, Serene Blue, and Calm White colour options. The headphones can be purchased from Amazon, and the Noise website starting today, 12 noon.

The Noise Two wireless headphones feature an over-the-ear design and come with padding for a comfortable fit. Noise says that the headband of the headphones can be adjusted depending on the size of the user’s head. Further, these are also IPX5-certified water-resistant.

In addition, there is also a USB-C port for charging, and an SD card slot, with an AUX port so you can also opt for the traditional ways to listen to music. Moreover, the headphones also have built-in FM Radio support if you want to prefer that over other ways of listening to music.

In terms of audio, the Noise Two headphones pack a 40mm speaker driver and offer passive noise isolation and four play modes. There is a low latency mode on offer where the latency can be reduced up to 40ms.

Additionally, there’s a dual pairing feature so you can connect to two devices simultaneously. Apart from that, the device uses Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connections. Lastly, the Noise Two wireless headphones are claimed to deliver 50 hours of playtime.

BoAt Wave Ultima Specifications, Price

Designed in India by the brands’ own R&D department called ‘boAt Labs’, the Wave Ultima sports a unique curved body to ensure the best comfortable fit, says the brand. The watch is now available for a price of just Rs 2,999 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart. The soft silicone straps are offered in 3 colours — Raging Red, Active Black, and Teal Green.

As for the features and specifications, the watch features a large crack-resistant 1.8” 500-nit Super-Bright Edge-to-Edge Always On Curved Arc Display encased in a light-weight Aluminium alloy dial.

It features a Bluetooth v5.3 chip for efficient connectivity and also offering BT calling paired with a built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone. With onboard contacts, you can call your friends and family directly from the watch. The noise sensor works thoroughly to monitor your ambient scene as well.

The boAt Wave Ultima features 100+ Sports Modes including auto work-out detection and active sports like walking, running, swimming, yoga, and more. Next, you can track your heart rate and blood oxygen levels alongside support for Stress Monitoring as well.

The Wave Ultima comes with curated controls so that you can easily access the watch’ functions via the activity widget and shortcuts on your smartphone. Music Control, Flashlight, Find My Phone, DND, World Clock, Stopwatch, Weather Forecasts, and more features are baked into the watch. The Ultima also offers you personalised customisation for the menu, a bunch of watch faces, and even ringtones.

Lastly, the Watch has an IP68 Dust, Sweat, and Splash resistant body, and a battery life of up to 10 days (3 Days with BT Calling).