  • 16:36 Jan 15, 2020

Noise Shots XO truely wireless earbuds launched for Rs 5,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 4:22 pm

Noise Shots XO comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and comes in Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Metallic White colours.

Wearable brand Noise has launched the company’s latest true wireless earbuds called Noise Shots XO in India. The Noise Shots XO are priced at Rs 5499 and will go sale in the country on the company's official e-store, gonoise.com, Flipkart and Amazon. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and comes in Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Metallic White colours.

Noise Shots XO come with mettalic finish and feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with a range of 10m. They come with USB Type-C charging port. The company claims to offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and a combined 36 hours of playback time with the case. The charging time for the product is 2 hours.

Noise Shots XO

The Noise Shots XO earphones also have built-in touch controls to play or pause music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls as well, without having to take your phone out of your pocket. They are powered by Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation.


The Shots XO are IPX7 rated for water resistance which means it can resist minor splashes, light rain or sweat from workouts. For hands-free control, the Noise Shots XO feature support for AI voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS. They weigh 65 grams with the case and 4.5 gram without battery.

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

