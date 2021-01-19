Noise launches Noise Elan TWS earbuds with ENC technology

Noise has unveiled new set of TWS earbuds that have the environmental noise cancellation feature.

Advertisement

Noise has announced the launch of its first-ever Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) Truly Wireless System earbuds - Noise Elan which suppresses the environmental noise.

At present, the ENC earbuds are available at a special launch price of Rs 3499 for a few days, after which the earbuds will be priced at Rs 3999. The timeline for the special introductory price hasn't been revealed by the company.

Along with the company’s own website, the product is also available during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2021 and comes in a single Shadow Grey (Black) colour.

Advertisement

The Noise Elan are equipped with dual mic in each earbud for better voice clarity. The improved sound quality is further empowered by a 6mm Titanium speaker driver with ENC technology.

Noise Elan comes with a power efficient Bluetooth 5.2 system along with type-C charging facility. The earbuds offers 8 hours’ worth of playtime on a single charge and up to 36 hours of total playtime. It offers transparency mode to keep the user aware of the world around them and amplification of ambient sound.

Talking about the launch of ENC earbuds, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We are excited to announce the new addition to one of our bestselling product categories of TWS earbuds. Our products are designed with cutting edge technology captivating consumers’ requirement for an advanced wireless audio system".