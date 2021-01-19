Advertisement

Noise launches Noise Elan TWS earbuds with ENC technology

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 2:46 pm

Latest News

Noise has unveiled new set of TWS earbuds that have the environmental noise cancellation feature.
Advertisement

Noise has announced the launch of its first-ever Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) Truly Wireless System earbuds - Noise Elan which suppresses the environmental noise. 

 

At present, the ENC earbuds are available at a special launch price of Rs 3499 for a few days, after which the earbuds will be priced at Rs 3999. The timeline for the special introductory price hasn't been revealed by the company. 

 

Along with the company’s own website, the product is also available during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2021 and comes in a single Shadow Grey (Black) colour. 

 

Advertisement

Noise Elan

 

The Noise Elan are equipped with dual mic in each earbud for better voice clarity. The improved sound quality is further empowered by a 6mm Titanium speaker driver with ENC technology. 

 

Noise Elan comes with a power efficient Bluetooth 5.2 system along with type-C charging facility. The earbuds offers 8 hours’ worth of playtime on a single charge and up to 36 hours of total playtime. It offers transparency mode to keep the user aware of the world around them and amplification of ambient sound.

 

 

Noise Elan earbuds

Talking about the launch of ENC earbuds, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We are excited to announce the new addition to one of our bestselling product categories of TWS earbuds. Our products are designed with cutting edge technology captivating consumers’ requirement for an advanced wireless audio system".

Noise launches 6 new Audio Products

Noise Air Buds truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

Noise ColorFit Nav Smartwatch with 1.4-inch colour display, GPS launched in India

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch to launch in India on August 6

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch to launch soon in India

Noise Shots Ergo True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

Latest News from Noise

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vu Televisions launches the Vu Cinema TV Action Series in 55 and 65 sizes

Jabra launches new colour variants for Elite 85t TWS earbuds

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies