Noise launches Buds Play TWS earbuds at an introductory price of Rs 2,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 1:33 pm

The Buds Play is powered with Environmental Noise Cancellation which reduces surrounding sounds by -25dB and makes your calls crisper with the quad mics.
Noise has announced the launch of Noise Buds Play today. The newly-launched earbuds are available at a special launch price of Rs 2999 for a few days and will be available at Rs 3,499 afterwards. The earbuds come in three colours - Pearl White, Onyx Black and Celeste Blue.

 

The device comes with a sturdy charging case that has a matte finish. It comes with Tru Bass technology that gives the best experience of the bass sound. The Buds Play is powered with Environmental Noise Cancellation which reduces surrounding sounds by -25dB and makes your calls crisper with the quad mics.

The product is equipped with Google Fast Pair technology which provides seamless pairing. It utilizes low energy to discover and detect nearby Bluetooth devices to make the pairing process easy and quick. Google Fast Pair supports devices with Android version 6.0 and higher.

 

Apart from a power play of 25-hour playtime, Noise Buds Play is mechanized with in-ear detection, due to which the device can play and pause the music automatically detecting when you plug it in and take it out.

 

Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “Our motive is to offer a frictionless experience to the Noisemakers who are looking to revel into better things every day. The Tru BassTM technology and Google Fast Pair make it smooth and uncomplicated for Noisemakers to connect with the world of sound and music because this is exactly how India likes to play. Buds Play not only promises the best bass-driven sound for an outstanding musical experience but a wide range of features for an uninterrupted experience in one device that they can use every day. With our wide range of playful devices, we are aiming to connect with the modern Noisemakers who are smart and quick, just the way they like their gadgets to be.”

