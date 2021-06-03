Noise launches Air Buds Mini with 14.2mm speaker driver, IPX4 rating

Noise has launched its latest budget offering in the TWS segment called the Air Buds Mini. These Air Buds Mini have IPX4 rating making them sweat and water resistant

Advertisement

Noise has launched the new Air Buds Mini that are priced at INR 1299 for a limited launch period. The earbuds have been launched exclusively on Flipkart & gonoise.com. With the launch of Air Buds Mini, Noise has expanded its portfolio of Truly Wireless Earbuds.

The compact-sized earbuds are designed with a glossy finish and come in two colour variants – Pearl White and Jet Black. The 4.4gram weighed earbuds are equipped with a 14.2mm speaker driver, 'Tru Bass' technology and individual mics.

Advertisement

The earbuds can go up to 15 hours of uninterrupted usage with the support of a Type-C charging case, which comes with charging indicators and can be charged in 2 hours. The Hyper Sync technology and 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity help in instant connectivity of the earbuds with other devices.

The earbuds are supported by Android and iOS and can also connect to laptops or computers that are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The compact pack of Air Buds Mini is powered by smart touch controls and also has IPX4 sweat resistance.

Talking about the product, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “Noisemakers are always looking for more features and technology packed products which are in sync with their everyday needs. Air Buds Mini are simply the best answer to their demands for a set of compact-sized earbuds with premium and superior features at an affordable price range".