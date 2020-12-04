Noise launches 6 new Audio Products

Noise has expanded its product portfolio with 6 new audio products including the first wireless Bluetooth speaker from the company.

Noise has announced the launch of six new products across categories including its first-ever venture into wireless speakers and Bluetooth headphones categories. With this launch, the company has introduced one Wireless Speaker - Noise Vibe, two Bluetooth headphones - Noise Defy/ Noise One and three neckbands in its Tune collection.

Noise Vibe

Noise Vibe, the first wireless speaker from Noise is priced at Rs 1299 and is available in four variants- Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, Midnight Black.

With TWS connection, the speaker comes with a 9-hour playtime and is equipped with multiple pairing modes options- FM/Aux/BT/SD card. The speaker comes in a square shaped form factor. It has a transmission range of 10 meters.

The device is equipped with IPX7 water resistance and Bluetooth V 5.0. Noise Vibe comes with a premium sound quality and voice assist feature. With a battery capacity of 1800mAh, it takes 2 hours to completely charge the speaker and can be kept on standby for up to 180 days.

Noise Vibe will be available for customers to buy on Amazon from 4th December and on Flipkart from 5th December onwards.

Noise One

Priced at Rs 1299, the headphones are available in two colour variants. Noise One would be available to customers from 5th December, 2020 on Flipkart.

The Noise One on-ear Bluetooth headphones come with 90-degree rotation and folding feature that makes it easier to carry it everywhere. It comes equipped with TruBass technology.

The audio quality relies on a 40mm driver for its 16-hour long playtime. The headphones also have noise isolation feature, hands-free calling and voice assist function. The device is equipped with Bluetooth V 5.0 multiple pairing modes options- FM/Aux/BT/SD card and dual pairing feature.

With a battery capacity of 500mAh, Noise One takes 2 hours to completely charge itself. The button controlled on-ear headphone is also armed with IPX4 water resistance feature and has a transmission range of 10 meters.

Noise Defy

Noise’s first-ever Bluetooth on-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation Mode are priced at Rs 5,499 and can be purchased from the Noise official website.

The product comes in Onyx Black colour and is equipped with a 40mm driver which ensures High Quality Sound for its 30-hour long Playtime (up to 20-hour playtime with ANC Mode).

The headphones come with metal finish and have a 90-degree rotation feature along with a hands-free calling and voice assist function.

With a battery capacity of 500mAh, the product takes up to 2 hours to completely get charged. The switch controlled on-ear headphones are armed with IPX5 water resistance feature and have a transmission range of 10 meters. It has a dual mode connectivity feature with Bluetooth/Aux connectivity and is empowered with Bluetooth V 5.0.

Tune Sport 2 Wireless Neckband

The newly launched product is an upgraded version of Tune Sport that comes with additional specifications and a playtime of 6 hours. Noise Tune Sport 2 will be available for the customers to buy on Amazon from 4th December onwards and is priced at Rs 799.

The earphones come in four colour options including Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Lime Green and Fiery Orange. The upgraded version of this neckband is also equipped with IPX4 water resistance feature and enhanced sound quality.

Tune Elite Sport

Tune Elite Sport comes in new designs and four colour options, Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black and Vivid Red and priced at Rs 1,099.

The neckband has newly styled buds and is equipped with IPX5 water resistance feature and sporty fin tips. Noise Tune Elite Sport will be available for the customers to buy on Flipkart from 5th December onwards.

Tune Active Plus

The Tune Active Plus is a progressive version of Tune Active, and comes with a fast charging feature, sporty wingtips and three new colour options, Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green. The earphones are priced at Rs 1,299.

Noise Tune Active Plus will be available for the customers to buy on Amazon from 4th December and on Flipkart from 5th December onwards.





