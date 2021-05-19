Noise Flair with up to 35 hours battery life, fast charge launched for Rs 1799

Noise Flair has the touch-enabled feature on the left side of the neckband collar that is designed to play/pause music, charging tracks, answer, end and reject the calls and activate Siri and Google Assistance.

Advertisement

Noise has announced the launch of Noise Flair, India’s first touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband. The neckband which is priced at Rs 1799 is launched exclusively with Amazon Specials. It comes in 4 unique colours including white, black, blue and green.

Noise Flair has the touch-enabled feature on the left side of the neckband collar that is designed to play/pause music, charging tracks, answer, end and reject the calls and activate Siri and Google Assistance. Noise’s latest neckband is also equipped with smart magnetic controls as well as unique Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) by Qualcomm.

Advertisement

The all-new Noise Flair will come packed with an advanced dual-microphone system that will unlock a smooth and crystal-clear calling experience. Taking the audio and calling experience a few notches higher with its Swiftcaller technology.

It offers a 35-hour playtime and can last for 500 hours on standby time for uninterrupted usage. It comes with a Type-C USB cable and is equipped with an ultra-fast charging feature and can be charged for 8 hours within 8 minutes while the total charging time is 40 minutes. It is powered with IPX5 water resistance to guard the sweat and splashes of water.

Flair is powered with v5.0 Bluetooth connectivity for a 10-meter wireless range, dual and auto-pairing. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri if connected with a smartphone.

Talking about the launch of the product, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said: “We are extremely excited to have introduced the country’s first-ever fully touch-controlled audio neckband. As a brand, we have consistently worked towards excellence and aspire to break ground with our technological innovations. Therefore, Noise Flair aims to provide Noisemakers with superior audio quality as well as technologically smart, easy to use gadgets. It is the right fit for the unstoppable consumers who want to move ahead with the flexible design& comfy earbuds powered with touch technology. As the audio needs of Indians continually evolve owing to the ongoing work-from-home situation, we aim to deliver tech-driven solutions to our consumers to keep up with their audio demands.”