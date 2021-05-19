Advertisement

Noise Flair with up to 35 hours battery life, fast charge launched for Rs 1799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 1:42 pm

Latest News

Noise Flair has the touch-enabled feature on the left side of the neckband collar that is designed to play/pause music, charging tracks, answer, end and reject the calls and activate Siri and Google Assistance.
Advertisement

Noise has announced the launch of Noise Flair, India’s first touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband. The neckband which is priced at Rs 1799 is launched exclusively with Amazon Specials. It comes in 4 unique colours including white, black, blue and green.

 

Noise Flair has the touch-enabled feature on the left side of the neckband collar that is designed to play/pause music, charging tracks, answer, end and reject the calls and activate Siri and Google Assistance. Noise’s latest neckband is also equipped with smart magnetic controls as well as unique Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) by Qualcomm.

Advertisement

 

The all-new Noise Flair will come packed with an advanced dual-microphone system that will unlock a smooth and crystal-clear calling experience. Taking the audio and calling experience a few notches higher with its Swiftcaller technology.

 

It offers a 35-hour playtime and can last for 500 hours on standby time for uninterrupted usage. It comes with a Type-C USB cable and is equipped with an ultra-fast charging feature and can be charged for 8 hours within 8 minutes while the total charging time is 40 minutes. It is powered with IPX5 water resistance to guard the sweat and splashes of water.

 

Flair is powered with v5.0 Bluetooth connectivity for a 10-meter wireless range, dual and auto-pairing. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri if connected with a smartphone.

 

Talking about the launch of the product, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said: “We are extremely excited to have introduced the country’s first-ever fully touch-controlled audio neckband. As a brand, we have consistently worked towards excellence and aspire to break ground with our technological innovations. Therefore, Noise Flair aims to provide Noisemakers with superior audio quality as well as technologically smart, easy to use gadgets. It is the right fit for the unstoppable consumers who want to move ahead with the flexible design& comfy earbuds powered with touch technology. As the audio needs of Indians continually evolve owing to the ongoing work-from-home situation, we aim to deliver tech-driven solutions to our consumers to keep up with their audio demands.”

 

Noise launches Buds Play TWS earbuds at an introductory price of Rs 2,999

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones launched in India, Noise Buds Pop announced

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch with 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitor launched at an introductory price of Rs 3999

Noise launches Noise Elan TWS earbuds with ENC technology

Noise launches 6 new Audio Products

Noise Air Buds truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

Latest News from Noise

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launched with 11.2mm drivers, low-latency gaming mode

Beats Studio Buds show up in iOS 14.6 Beta software

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies