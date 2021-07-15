Noise ColorFit Ultra launched in India

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India called the Noise ColorFit Ultra. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor and a bunch of other sensors. There are a total of 60 sports modes available with the watch.

The ColorFit Ultra by Noise comes with an introductory price of Rs 4,499. Originally, the watch costs Rs 5,999. The first sale for the watch will be held on July 16 at 10a.m. The watch will come in three colours including Blue, White and black.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Specifications

The smartwatch does look decent considering the specifications. It comes with a 1.75-inch HD display with a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. You also get access to a 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, and REM & Sleep monitor. In addition, there are 60 sports modes to choose from while there’s also a stock market update feature that will be available via an OTA in the future.

The watch can last up to 9 days and has IP68 water-resistant certification. There are 100+ watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference. Extra features will be available via the NoiseFit app available both on iOS and Android.

Noise recently also launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Buds VS201. These buds are IPX5 resistant and come with a Dual Equaliser feature so the users can balance out the sound between normal and bass mode. The earbuds weigh around 50 grams and come with voice assistant support which can trigger Siri or Google Assistant based on what the user’s phone supports.

Noise says the earbuds have an ergonomic and lightweight design for comfortable wear. The earphones make use of a Bluetooth 5.1 chip for connectivity and have support for touch controls so that one can play or pause music just by a touch on the earphones.