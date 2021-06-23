Noise Buds VS201 launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,299

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Buds VS201 that come with IPX5 water resistance and 14 hours of battery life.

Advertisement

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Buds VS201. These buds are IPX5 resistant and come with a Dual Equaliser feature so the users can balance out the sound between normal and bass mode.

The new Noise Buds VS201 is priced at Rs 1,499, while they are currently being sold at Rs 1,299 as a part of an introductory offer. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in a single Charcoal Black colour option. It is available to purchase via Amazon.

Advertisement

The earbuds weigh around 50 grams and come with voice assistant support which can trigger Siri or Google Assistant based on what the user's phone supports. Noise says the earbuds have an ergonomic and lightweight design for comfortable wear.

The earphones make use of a Bluetooth 5.1 chip for connectivity and have support for touch controls so that one can play or pause music just by a touch on the earphones.

The earbuds are also IPX5 rated, which makes them water and dust resistant so you can listen to music or take calls while working out. The case within which the earbuds sit can be charged via USB-C. Each earbud lasts for 4.5 hours on a single charge, and the total playback time along with the charging case can get you up to 14 hours.