Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch launched: Price, Specifications

Noise has launched the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 150 watch faces, IP68 rating and more. There are a total of 60 sports modes available with the watch.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,999 and is listed on Amazon India. Originally, the watch costs Rs 5,999. The watch will go on sale on February 18 at 12 noon on Amazon. You can purchase the new smartwatch in Jet Black, Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, and Olive Green colour options.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Specs and Features

The smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch colour LCD display. It has a round dial on the right side. There are cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

Similar to recent Noise smartwatches, you also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, Sleep monitor and female health tracking. In addition, there are over 60 sports modes to choose from including running sport, cycling, indoor sports and outdoor sports.

In terms of battery, the watch is claimed to offer 1,500 minutes (25 hours) of battery backup with a 15-minute charge. Besides, it has IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. It can be connected to both Android as well as iOS devices.

Recently, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 3,499. You can purchase the new smartwatch in Jet Black, Silver Grey, and Olive Gold colour options. It is available for purchase via on Amazon, Flipkart, and also Noise e-store. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 7-day battery life, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and more.