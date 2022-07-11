Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noies has launched the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, Sp02 monitor, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 comes at a price of Rs 1,999. The watch will go on sale in the country starting July 13.

You can purchase the new smartwatch in Jet Black, Rose Pink, Mist Grey, Space Blue, and Olive Green colour options. It will be available for purchase via on Amazon and Noise e-store.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Specs and Features

The new Noise watch comes with a 1.8-inch TFT LCD rectangular display with550 nits of peak brightness. It also features a crown button for easy navigation through the UI. There are multiple customizable cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

The smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth calling. For voice assistance support, the watch features Siri, as well as Google Assistant. Also, the smartwatch comes with a loudspeaker and a built-in mic. You can answer incoming calls or make calls from the smartwatch.

Further, the smartwatch comes with heart rate monitor, Sleep monitor and more features. In addition to this, the wearable offers 50 sports modes to choose from including running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more.

The device comes with Bluetooth connectivity and can be connected to devices. In addition, the watch offers multiple smart features like smart notifications, including text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks, and calendar alerts.

The recently launched ColorFit Pro 4 and the Pro 4 Max smartwatches come with a large display, Bluetooth calling feature and support 100 sports modes. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 is priced at Rs 3,499 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is priced at Rs 3,999. They are available via Amazon.