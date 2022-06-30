Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max smartwatches launched in India

Noise has unveiled two new smartwatches in India including the ColorFit Pro 4 and the Pro 4 Max. Both the smartwatches come with a large display, Bluetooth calling feature and support 100 sports modes. Apart from that, the ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with Alexa built-in.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 is priced at Rs 3,499 as a part of the introductory offer and it will be available on Amazon for purchase from July 4th. It will be available in Mint green, Deep wine, Rose pink, Midnight blue, Charcoal black, Sunset orange, Teal blue, and Silver grey colours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is priced at Rs 3,999 and will also be available from July 4th via Amazon. It will be available in Jet black, Vintage brown, Rose gold, Silver grey, and Navy gold colourways.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4, Pro 4 Max Specifications

The ColorFit Pro 4 features a 1.72-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 311 ppi pixel density, and 500 nits brightness. The ColorFit Pro 4 Max sports a larger 1.8-inch display. Both the watches support Bluetooth calling option. The ColorFit Pro 4 features a fully-functional digital crown, which can be used to scroll through the menu, adjust volume, and change watch faces.

The Pro 4 Max has a side button and Alexa built-in, which the regular Pro 4 lacks. Further, the watch supports 100 sports modes including cycling, walking, running, hiking, and more. As for the health tracking, you get a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor. Other features include alarm, stock market updates, quick reply and smart DND. The watches are IP68 rated and have over 150 watch faces.