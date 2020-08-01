Noise ColorFit Nav Smartwatch with 1.4-inch colour display, GPS launched in India

Noise ColorFit Nav Smartwatch comes in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options.

Advertisement

Noise, an accessory maker, has launched a new smartwatch in India. The brand has announced Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch in the country for Rs 3,999. It will be available on Amazon India and as well as the company's website gonoise.com starting from August 6.



There is a dedicated microsite for the watch with a ‘Notify Me' button on Amazon India. The smartwatch comes in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options.





Noise Colorfit Nav specifications





Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch features a 1.4-inch LCD touchscreen display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. It is the company’s first smartwatch to come with built-in GPS.



Noise ColorFit Nav has 10 sports modes, including walking, cycling, dancing, badminton, yoga, running and strength training. It comes with cloud-based watch faces as well, which will be available via an OTA update in the coming weeks.



Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch comes with ID, text and social media notifications and music playback control. The wearable features IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating. It also comes with 24/7 heart rate, keeping tabs on the heart through the day and sleep monitoring sensors.