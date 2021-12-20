Noise Beads earbuds launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Beads. These True Wireless earbuds come with up to 18 hours of battery life, IPX5 rating, Bluetooth 5.1 and more.

Pricing and Availability

The new Noise Beads are priced at Rs 3,499, while they are currently being sold at Rs 1,499 as a part of an introductory offer. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in Black, White, and Grey colour options. It will be available on Amazon starting 12pm (noon) on December 24.

Noise Beads Features

The earbuds come in a metallic finish with silicone tips. They come with voice assistant support which can trigger Siri or Google Assistant based on what the user’s phone supports. The TWS can be used with either an iPhone or an Android phone. Further, each Noise Beads earbud weighs 4.5 grams.

The earphones use a Bluetooth 5.1 chip for connectivity paired with a proprietary Hyper Sync technology. In addition, they have support for touch controls as well to play or pause music just by a touch on the earphones.

The case within which the earbuds sit can be charged via USB-C. Moreover, each earbud is claimed to offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge. In addition, the total playback time of the earbuds with the charging case is claimed to be up to 18 hours.

Lastly, the earbuds are also IPX5 rated, making them water and dust resistant so you can listen to music or take calls while working out.

Besides, NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch and Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds were launched in India recently. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 is priced at Rs 3999. It comes in Charcoal Black, Rose Pink and Cloud Gray colours. The Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799.