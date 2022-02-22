Noise Buds VS202 TWS launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Buds VS202. These True Wireless earbuds come with up to 24 hours of battery life, IPX4 rating, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.

Pricing and Availability



The new Noise Buds VS202 are priced at Rs 1,199. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White colour options. It will be available on Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on February 23.

Features and Specifications



The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for a 10-meter-long wireless range. It offers low latency of up to 60 milliseconds. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri. Also, these earbuds are equipped with an Instacharge feature that enables you to enjoy music playtime of up to 24 hours on just a few minutes of charge.

ALSO READ: Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch launched: Price, Specifications

Moreover, these earbuds also feature Hyper Sync technology. This allows you to instantly connect to your paired device as soon as you open the charging case. In addition, they have support for touch controls as well to play or pause music just by a touch on the earphones.

The device can be recharged through its Type C USB charging port. Moreover, each earbud is claimed to offer 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. In addition, the total playback time of the earbuds with the charging case is claimed to be up to 24 hours.

The buds feature a 13mm driver setup with TruBass technology. Lastly, the earbuds are also IPX4 rated, making them water and dust resistant so you can listen to music or take calls while working out.