Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones launched in India, Noise Buds Pop announced

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2021 4:20 pm

Noise has launched new Truly Wireless Earbuds – Noise Buds Solo, its first-ever hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds and will be launching Noise Buds Pop, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) earbuds on February 28th, 2021.

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones are priced in India at Rs 4,999 and come in Charcoal Black, Ecru Gold, Sage Green, and Stone Blue colour options. They are available for purchase from the official website.

Noise Buds Pop TWS earphones will be available at a limited-time launch price of Rs 2,999, debuting on February 28. One can purchase the products from Noise’s website and from other e-commerce platforms.


Noise Buds Solo

Noise Buds Solo are the brand’s first-ever premium, hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) TWS earbuds. The product offers transparency mode, noise reduction by 35 dB and a triple mic system for utmost voice clarity. The earbuds can be used for 36 hours of total playtime which includes 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime with about 5 hours with the ANC mode on, in a single charge.

Buds Solo is equipped with in-ear detection and Hyper SyncTM feature for smart play, pause and pairing of the device. There's a triple mic system that allows calls to be seamless, uninterrupted and clear. They come in 4 stylish jewel tones – charcoal black, ecru gold, sage green and stone blue.

 
Noise Buds Pop


The all new Noise Buds Pop are a stylish and power packed offering for audio aspirants who are looking for an all-in-one TWS audio product. Noise Buds Pop earbuds are embedded with four microphones or a quad mic system that enables a seamless sound and call experience.

The product’s Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) allows minimum sound to reach the ear while the transparency mode amplifies ambient sounds to keep a person in sync with what’s happening outside, giving consumers the best of both worlds. The earbuds have a 30-hour playtime and Hyper SyncTM technology, unlocking a disruption-free and superior audio experience.

Talking about the two launches, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder - Noise, said, “We are extremely glad to have announced these exciting new additions to our portfolio of noise cancelling audio products. As a brand, we have always strived to keep up with the unparalleled needs of its customers. We realise that the audio demands of each individual are different, and this is why, we intend to offer Noisemakers with the freedom to choose and witness uninterrupted and superior sound quality their way. We believe that at Noise, there is truly something for everyone.”

