Noise Air Buds truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

Noise has today launched the new set of its wireless earbuds - Noise Air Buds in India. Priced at Rs 2499, the device can be purchased from the brand’s official website or Amazon.



Designed with a glossy finish, the Air Buds come with 13mm dynamic drive size, Bluetooth 5.0, an earbud capacity of 45mAh and case battery capacity of 500mAh. The earbuds are available in white colour and come with a Type-C charging case.



The handsfree earbuds are lightweight at 4.5 grams and come equipped with IPX4 sweat resistance for workouts and gym sessions. With a charging time of 1.2 hours, the full-touch control earbuds have a 20-hour long playtime for uninterrupted binge-watching/music.



Noise’s 13mm dynamic drivers offer superior call quality with additional control for the wireless earbuds with a single touch and offer support to virtual voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The Bluetooth 5.0 ensures stable connectivity, better wireless range and super quick pairing right out of the box.



Talking about the product, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, ‘We realise how the new normal has transformed lives and converged two different aspects of the life – work and home – into one. We have seen how these active hustlers are ‘Always on the move’ and are looking for uncompromising support which can complement their lifestyle. We, at Noise, not only understand the sentiments of these hustlers, but also intend to fulfil their need by offering a wide range of products leveraging cutting-edge technology. Our newly-launched Noise Air Buds equate the best with Indian hustle in the current scenario with their features designed for the same’.



