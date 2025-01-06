Noise Air Buds 6 TWS Earbuds Announced with 32dB ANC

Noise has announced the launch of its flagship TWS earbuds called Noise Air Buds 6 with support for 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, USB-C charging, and an IPX5 rating. In collaboration with Bragi, the Noise Air Buds 6 enable personalized listening experiences and ‘app-solute innovation’ via the Noise BudsLink App.

Noise Air Buds 6: Price, Availability

The Noise Air Buds 6 will be available in three colours – Pebble Grey, Sage Blue, and Charcoal Black. It will be up for sale starting tomorrow, 07th January 2025 at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on gonoise.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

Noise Air Buds 6: Features

The Noise Air Buds 6 support app-enabled customisation with the new BudsLink app. The new App enables users to customize EQ levels, personalize touch controls, and fine-tune every detail for a “bespoke listening experience.”

The Noise Air Buds 6 sport an ANC of up to 32dB and a playtime of up to 50 hours. It stands apart with its integration of Voice, and Context features. The former enables fast and secure access to favourite services, recognizing users’ voices to deliver personalized interactions. Meanwhile, the latter ensures anti-occlusion during calls by reducing muffled sounds and automatically adjusting volume.

One can effortlessly manage playlists, adjust volume, and handle calls hands-free with the Voice Control feature without any internet connection. One can simply speak, and their commands will instantly be executed, even when their phone is out of reach. They are powered by 12.4mm drivers.

Gamers and multitaskers will appreciate the ultra-low Latency of 50ms and Multipoint Connectivity, enabling seamless switching between devices. The TWS further packs support for Google Fast Pairing, in-ear detection, and customizable shortcuts action buttons for quick access to preferred settings.

The collaboration with Bragi enables features such as Fast Mute and Sidetones for users to manage calls with ease. On the other hand, the Instacharge technology guarantees 150 minutes of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge.