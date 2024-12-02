TWS Earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones Launched in India: December 2024

December 2024 brings an array of new TWS earbuds, with brands like Phillips, Noise, and others expanding this fast-growing market. Here’s a comprehensive roundup of all the TWS earbuds, neckbands, and headphones launched in India this month. We’ll keep this list updated as new releases come out, so stay tuned for the latest entries. If you’re looking for previous launches, we’ve also kept a roundup of all November releases, including notable products like the Astell&Kern AK UW100MKII, BoAt Clip Airdopes LOOP OWS and more.

Noise Air Clips OWS

The Noise Air Clips are available at a launch price of Rs 2,999 (MRP Rs 3,999). They are available in three colours: Pearl Black, White, and Purple. The earbuds can be purchased from Noise’s official website and Myntra and come with a 1-year warranty. The earbuds’ features include: