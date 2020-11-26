No sale of Micromax In 1b today, availability delayed

Micromax in 1b was launched in the country earlier this month along with In Note 1.

Micromax In 1b first sale was to be held today at 12 P.M. Now the company has announced that Micromax IN 1b won't go on sale today and its availability has been delayed. The new sale date will be announced soon.

In a statement issued by Micromax, the company says "We regret to inform you that IN 1b is not going on sale today as planned due to an issue with logistics. Will update you on the new sale date at the earliest."

Micromax In Note 1 first sale was held on November 24.

Micromax in 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes in Green, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Micromax IN 1b specifications

Micromax in 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

Micromax in 1b also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.