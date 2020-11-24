Advertisement

Micromax In Note 1 to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Prices, Specs, Offers and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 10:35 am

Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale starting 12:00 PM and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Micromax’s website.
Micromax In Note 1 was launched in the country earlier this month along with Micromax In 1B. Now the phone goes on sale in India today. Micromax In 1B will go on sale on November 26 via Flipkart


Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale starting 12:00 PM and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Micromax’s website. It is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499.  The phone comes in Green and White colour options.

 

Micromax In Note 1 Sale Offers

 

On Flipkart, customers will get some launch offers which include 5 per cent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Credit card and 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, There is also 10 per cent off on Federal Bank Debit Cards no-cost EMI starting from Rs 1,223 per month. Buyers on Flipkart can exchange their old smartphones for up to a Rs 10,350 discount.

Read More: Exclusive: Indus App Bazaar to be featured in upcoming Indian smartphones

 

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

 

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Up front, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The In Note 1 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards of upto 256GB storage for expansion. The In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The Micromax In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

