No Android 10 update for Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone was launched back in the year 2018 with Android 8.1 (Oreo) and was later updated to Android 9.0 (Pie). Now a moderator on the Asus ZenTalk community forum has confirmed that the ROG Phone will not be updated to Android 10.

On the Asus ZenTalk community forum, a moderator replied to a user that the phone will not get Android 10 update when asked for a timeline of Android 10 update for the Asus ROG Phone.

He replied, “It is confirmed that there is no Android 10 update plan for ZS600KL”.

Asus ROG Phone features a 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with 108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, Gaming HDR and Mobile HDR. The device is powered by 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 630 GPU. It’s coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Asus ROG phone has dual 12 MP + 8 MP sensor that can capture 2160p videos at 60 fps which are not so far away from the rhombic-designed fingerprint scanner at the back. The phone has 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

A 4,000mAh battery keeps the gaming smartphone running which supports 30 W Quick Charge 4.0. There are accessories including AeroActive Cooler, which is essentially a cooling fan for the device. TwinView Pedestal, that provides you with a second screen and an extra 6,000mAh battery.