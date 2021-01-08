Advertisement

No Android 10 update for Asus ROG Phone

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 1:15 pm

Latest News

Asus ROG Phone was launched back in the year 2018 with Android 8.1 (Oreo
Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone was launched back in the year 2018 with Android 8.1 (Oreo) and was later updated to Android 9.0 (Pie). Now a moderator on the Asus ZenTalk community forum has confirmed that the ROG Phone will not be updated to Android 10.

 

On the Asus ZenTalk community forum, a moderator replied to a user that the phone will not get Android 10 update when asked for a timeline of Android 10 update for the Asus ROG Phone.

Advertisement

 

He replied, “It is confirmed that there is no Android 10 update plan for ZS600KL”.

 

Asus ROG Phone features a 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with 108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, Gaming HDR and Mobile HDR. The device is powered by 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 630 GPU.  It’s coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. 

 

The Asus ROG phone has dual 12 MP + 8 MP sensor that can capture 2160p videos at 60 fps which are not so far away from the rhombic-designed fingerprint scanner at the back. The phone has 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

A 4,000mAh battery keeps the gaming smartphone running which supports 30 W Quick Charge 4.0. There are accessories including AeroActive Cooler, which is essentially a cooling fan for the device. TwinView Pedestal, that provides you with a second screen and an extra 6,000mAh battery. 

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets permanent price cut of Rs 3,000

Asus ROG Phone 3 receives new update in India with BSNL VoLTE support and September security patch

Asus ROG Phone 4 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB RAM

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders leaked online revealing design

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies