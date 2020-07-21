Nikon Z 5 camera, Nikkor Z 24-50mm lens launched in India

The company has introduced Nikon Z 5 camera for the Indian market. Furthermore, the brand has also launched new Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens in the country as well.

Nikon Z 5, Nikkor Z 24-50mm price and availability

The Nikon Z 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,13,995 for the body only. The Nikkor Z 24-50mm lens is priced at Rs 39,995. The company is also offering Nikon Z 5 Kit with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens for Rs 1,34,995, Z 5 Kit with NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Lens for Rs 1,71,885 and Z 5 Kit with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens for Rs 1,58,995. The new camera is available with the above-mentioned combinations from Nikon authorized retail stores.

Nikon Z 5 camera features

The company claims that the Nikon Z 5 comes with a compact and lightweight design as it weighs just 675 grams. It comes with 5-axis in-camera vibration reduction of up to 5.0 stops that helps to capture detailed images with handheld shooting. It comes with two VR mode to choose from. The Normal mode to capture pictures of still subjects and Sport mode to capture the moving subjects.

In addition, the VR unit is designed with a lock structure feature to prevent the image sensor from damage caused by shaking. The camera comes with a touch screen and there is a customisable i-Menu option that provides shortcuts to frequently used settings in one interface. It also features double SD memory card slots.

The camera has 20 different types of Creative Picture Control that can be applied to both stills and movies. The camera can be charged on the go as it allows for USB charging and using the USB connectivity to a power bank as a continuous power supply.

Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens feature

The lens weighs approx 195 grams and it comes with a button-less retractable mechanism. It features focus-breathing reduction that helps to reduce shifting the angle of view when adjusting your focus. In addition, its stable aperture control helps creators cruise through different lighting exposures for high movie quality recordings.