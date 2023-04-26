Newton AI CodeLens code learning module based on OpenAI’s GPT4 launched

Newton School, an edtech platform, has launched an AI-powered coding tool called Newton AI CodeLens, which would allow coders to learn more efficiently and quickly with artificial intelligence. The newly launched tool is powered by advanced GPT-4 large language models and helps in refining the coding skills of learners and developers, according to the company.

“The tool aligns with Newton School’s goal of making high-quality technology education accessible to all by providing exposure to industry-engineered projects, soft skills, and placement assistance”, says the company. The Newton AI CodeLens has launched with the same vision as GitHub Copilot, that helps developers write code faster, smarter, and more efficiently than ever before.

The CodeLens AI module from Newton School is based on OpenAI’ GPT4 LLM and works by providing simple explanations to understand complex programming questions and provide real-time benefits such as concept visualisation, debugging support and syntax hints. While Copilot assists developers in writing the entire code if they require, CodeLens provides hints and learnings to help troubleshoot errors in a code.

CodeLens supports a bunch of programming languages, including popular languages like Python, Java, and C++. It can be used for web development, data analysis, and machine learning projects. Furthermore, the tool facilitates community sharing within the Newton School platform, allowing programmers to connect, collaborate and share their programming knowledge and experiences with the rest of the world.

CodeLens, which caters to the needs of learners outside of the classroom, aids in automated learning and practical application. Anyone, including non-students and learners, can access the tool for practicing and refining coding while also learning its implications. One can do that by signing in to the Newton School’s website and using the ‘Question of the Day’ feature free of cost.