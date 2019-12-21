  • 10:47 Dec 21, 2019

Advertisement

New Samsung Galaxy tablet with S Pen support in works

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2019 10:39 am

Latest News

The upcoming tablet will come model number SM-P610 and there will be another variant that comes with model number SM-P615.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new tablet that will come with S Pen support. New leaks have emerged online revealing some information about the upcoming Galaxy tablet.

 

As per a report by SamMobile, the upcoming tablet will come model number SM-P610 and there will be another variant that comes with model number SM-P615. The report claims that the latter will be the LTE version of the new Galaxy tablet. The report further highlights that the tablet will come in two storage options including a 64GB and 128GB of storage options. 

 

That said, SM-P610 model number reflects that the upcoming tablet might be the successor of the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet. This is because the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet comes with SM-P600 / SM-P605. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming tablet. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users in India. The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ brings firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7. The update also comes along with the December 2019 Android security patch and it is around 1921MB in size.

 

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. With this, users of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will experience the latest OneUI 2.0. One UI 2.0 brings enhanced Dark Mode to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 gets its first update in India

Samsung announces Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion with QLED screens, 10th Generation Intel CPUs

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung tablet Samsung tablet launch Samsung tablet leak Samsung tablets Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

HP Spectre x360 13 laptop launched in India

RedmiBook 13 launched with 10th Gen Intel Core, NVIDIA GeForce MX 250

HP seized fake products worth Rs 80 crores in India

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies