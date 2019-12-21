New Samsung Galaxy tablet with S Pen support in works

The upcoming tablet will come model number SM-P610 and there will be another variant that comes with model number SM-P615.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new tablet that will come with S Pen support. New leaks have emerged online revealing some information about the upcoming Galaxy tablet.

As per a report by SamMobile, the upcoming tablet will come model number SM-P610 and there will be another variant that comes with model number SM-P615. The report claims that the latter will be the LTE version of the new Galaxy tablet. The report further highlights that the tablet will come in two storage options including a 64GB and 128GB of storage options.

That said, SM-P610 model number reflects that the upcoming tablet might be the successor of the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet. This is because the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet comes with SM-P600 / SM-P605. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming tablet.

Meanwhile, the company has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users in India. The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ brings firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7. The update also comes along with the December 2019 Android security patch and it is around 1921MB in size.

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. With this, users of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will experience the latest OneUI 2.0. One UI 2.0 brings enhanced Dark Mode to the Galaxy Note 10 series.