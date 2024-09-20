New Official Windows App Helps Run Windows Apps on iOS, Android, and Macs

Microsoft has announced a new Windows App as a unified app that serves as your secure gateway to connect to Windows across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

What is the new Windows app about?

According to Microsoft, the new Windows App provides a consistent, reliable experience for all devices, enabling secure access to the operating system from any location. Whether you need to connect to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, or Microsoft Dev Box, Windows App simplifies the process, allowing you to manage and utilize these resources from a single app.

IT admins benefit from enhanced security and streamlined management, while end users can tailor their experience to fit their personal workflows. The Windows app allows one to manage and access multiple Windows services, including cloud PCs, virtual desktops, and local PCs, from a single, streamlined interface.

Users can personalise the interface with customizable home screens, multi-monitor support, and dynamic display resolutions. Features including device redirection, Microsoft Teams optimizations, and easy account switching are also available. Other “new features and improvements to your experience across all major platforms include:

Relayed Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Shortpath: Experience improved connectivity and performance for remote sessions.

Experience improved connectivity and performance for remote sessions. Device and app actions: Simplify device management with various integrated actions unique to supported solutions.

Simplify device management with various integrated actions unique to supported solutions. Support for Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs: Enjoy extended compatibility for specialized use cases.

Enjoy extended compatibility for specialized use cases. In-app feedback: Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop users can easily provide feedback within the app.

Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop users can easily provide feedback within the app. Account switcher for Microsoft Entra ID: iOS and macOS users can take advantage of easy account switching when using a Microsoft Entra account.”

With this general availability launch, users of Remote Desktop clients for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and the web will transition to the Windows App. The app is generally available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and web browsers and is in public preview for Android.