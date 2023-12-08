New Accessories Launched: Portronics Luxcell Power Banks, U&i Boom Box Wireless Speaker, Blaupunkt Speaker

A load of new accessories have been launched in India, ranging from five Luxcell series power banks from Portronics, along with portable wireless speakers from U&i and Blaupunkt. So here’s a detailed overview of these products in terms of specifications, features and price.

Portronics Luxcell Series Power banks

All the Luxcell Series Power banks are available at a discounted price on the company’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline stores backed with a 12-month warranty.

Luxcell Wireless 10K (Rs 1,399)

This 10,000mAh Power bank supports 15W Magsafe wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices, which includes the iPhone 12 (and later), Samsung S series, and Google Pixel series, and more. It has two ports, a Mach USB and a Type-C port, with the ability to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 22.5W. The Luxcell Wireless 10K sports a premium look with a transparent casing and LED indicator. It is BIS-certified, which means it has built-in protection to prevent connected devices from getting damaged by short circuit, voltage and current surges. The device comes with a Type-C cable and can be fully charged through its Type-C Port.

Luxcell Bind 10K (Rs 1,249)

This 10,000mAh 22.5W fast-charging battery pack comes with 2 built-in cables – a Type C and an 8-pin cable. Besides this, it also has a Mach USB Type-A connector, allowing a user to charge three devices simultaneously. The Bind 10K can be charged using the Type-C cable that comes along with it. The device is also BIS-certified to protect connected gadgets against short circuit, voltage and current fluctuations.

Luxcell Mini 20K (Rs 1,799)

The smallest among others is this 20,000mAh PD Fast charging Power bank Mini 20K made for those looking for a more compact solution to charge their devices. That said, the Mini also supports fast charging and boasts dual ports – a Mach USB-A (22.5W) and a Type-C PD 3.0 (20W) Port. It also sports a classy chassis with a see-through panel and an LED battery indicator. You can charge it using the Type-C that comes with the Power bank.

Luxcell Mini 10K (Rs 1,149)

The Luxcell Mini 10K is a compact 10,000mAh battery with a premium body, partially transparent design and a weight of just 175g. This power bank is equipped with a Mach USB Type-A (22.5W) and Type-C PD 3.0 (20W) port for simultaneous charging of 2 devices. One can charge it using the Type-C cable that comes along with the product.

Luxcell 10K (Rs 1,099)

This 10,000mAh battery pack comes with features like 22.5W fast-charging support, compatibility with iPhones, Android smartphones, tablets, speakers, etc., along with simultaneous charging of 2 devices via its Mach USB Type-A and Type-C PD port, and BIS certification for protection against short circuit, current and voltage surges. In keeping with the Luxcell series, this version also sports a premium build, a wake button, a transparent plastic panel, and an LED battery indicator. It can be charged using the Type-C cable that comes along with it.

U&i Boom Box Series Wireless Speaker

The U&i Boom Box Series is available in the market at a price point of Rs 3,999. The speaker can be purchased from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

The U&i Boom Box Series is a 40W portable speaker equipped with two 4-inch 20W speakers within its ABS body. The speakers are capable of producing high-quality audio across a Frequency range of 90Hz-20KHz. Besides connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth version 5.0, this speaker also has a USB port and Memory card slot for those who would like to play their music from flash storage. It’s equipped with a 2400mAh battery that can be recharged via its USB port.

The speaker, like many of the other options in the price segment, has built-in RGB lights for ambient lighting. You can even connect a microphone to the Aux-in jack—or any other external audio source—to create a karaoke setup. A built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls, allowing you to answer phone calls without disconnecting from the speaker. An Infrared remote is also included you the user can control it from a distance.

Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 Pro Portable Speaker

The Blaupunkt PS30 Pro portable powerful speaker is available in India for Rs 2,999. It can be purchased exclusively from Amazon India.

The PS30 Pro packs 30W drivers along with a compact design. The speaker also has a wide volume knob and touch controls. It packs a 3,000mAh battery that can be recharged quickly with the Blaupunkt TurcoVolt charging technology. The speaker also comes with RGB lights with 5 lighting effects. Further, it also gets multiple music modes.