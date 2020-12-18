Advertisement

Netgear introduces Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Mesh Mesh Router RBK853 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 5:34 pm

The new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router RBK853 with Tri-band mesh technology is designed to carry the heavy load of this new reality providing ultimate Wi-Fi experience with cover up to 7,500 sq. ft. and with speeds of up to 6Gbps for over 100 devices.
Netgear has introduced its latest line-up of Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Mesh, AX6000 Tri-band Mesh System (RBK853) in India. Orbi mesh system RBK853 is NETGEAR’s portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 network product offerings.

 

The Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK853) will be available in India on New Year through various e-commerce and authorized Netgear store at a price point of Rs 99,990.

The new mesh system makes the ideal upgrade for the customer who wishes to get the benefits of both the Wi-Fi performance and coverage of a tri-band mesh and the capacity to handle multiple devices with Wi-Fi 6 for their home but at a more attractive price point. Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi provides a network of wireless router and satellites with a dedicated data connection from the router to satellite to ensure the best performance and reach through the entire home.

 

The new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router RBK853 with Tri-band mesh technology is designed to carry the heavy load of this new reality providing ultimate Wi-Fi experience with cover up to 7,500 sq. ft. and with speeds of up to 6Gbps for over 100 devices.

 

With the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, these powerful mesh Wi-Fi systems are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time. The upgraded Wi-Fi will provide households with the bandwidth to address the demands of today’s automated smart home even when running multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming.

 

The RBK853 is designed for larger families or gadget hounds and can support over 60 devices on the network at one time. From online exercise classes to online gaming, to live video meetings, to streaming of on-demand online video, all these activities may now take place simultaneously without interruption with an Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network.


Speaking at the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “With the latest addition to the Wi-Fi 6 router series, we are now on the verge of making India more equipped with the Wi-Fi 6 technology. With higher speeds and greater security in their home will experience better coverage and elimination of dead zones resulting in increased productivity levels.”

