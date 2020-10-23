Advertisement

Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Spotify and more will be on Sony PlayStation 5 at launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 23, 2020 4:50 pm

Latest News

Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls.
Sony PlayStation 5 will be available in India in November, however, an exact launch date is not known. Now the company has today announced that Sony PlayStation 5 will come with support for popular streaming apps at launch.


These apps include Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MyCanal, Peacock, and more. The announcement was made by Head of global parent development and relations, Phil Rosenberg through a blog post.

The post reveals that more apps will be added later. At the launch of the PS5 console, there will be a new Media Remote to conveniently navigate and control the entertainment experience on PS5.

Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs and also features dedicated launch buttons for the following entertainment apps, Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

There will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment. It’s located right next to the Game home screen, so you can quickly switch between Game or Media content. The blog adds that within the Media space, users will not have to download these entertainment apps.

Sony has already announced the Indian prices for the PS5. The PlayStation 5 (with optical drive) will sell for Rs 49,990 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (without Optical Drive) will sell for Rs 39,990.

