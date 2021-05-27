Advertisement

Netflix 'Play Something' feature spotted on Android app

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2021 4:21 pm

Netflix's new Play Something feature has now been spotted on its Android application
Netflix has been working on a new feature called 'Play Something' that was launched last month for the TVs and it seems like the company is now testing the feature for its Android app as well. The Play Something feature helps you watch a movie or a TV show without the discussion of what to watch next, as it randomly plays something for you.

 

The Play Something feature was first spotted by Engadget in the Netflix Android app that appeared in the bottom navigation bar. The Play Something tab shows recommendations for shows and movies based on the user's preferences. There's another Play Something else button which the user can click on if they don't like the current recommendations. 

 

The feature works on a profile-by-profile basis meaning each profile will have different recommendations based on the user's preferences. During the global launch, Netflix announced that the feature can be accessed through 3 different ways including on the profile selection screen under your name, in the navigation menu (wherever available) on the left side of the screen, and in the tenth row on the Netflix homepage.

 

In related news to Netflix, the company is said to be exploring new fields to gain a much larger user base and the latest reports say the company is looking to hire an executive to manage the platform's expansion into the video gaming industry.

 

As the streaming space intensifies with competition, Netflix is looking for more ways to create revenue for the platform. The streaming service has previously also shown interest in interactive series where the viewer makes the decision regarding what happens next in the series.

