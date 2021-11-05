Netflix launches five new games on its Android app

Netflix was working towards bringing games to its app and the same has been known since May of this year. In August, Netflix began its gaming program with Poland being the first region where the service was introduced. Now, Netflix Games service is expanding globally with five new games.

Netflix Games on mobile will be available for members everywhere. A total of five games are available including Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

“We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us”, said Netflix. To play the games, all you need is a Netflix subscription. Moreover, there’s no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases within the games.

Read More: Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, coming soon on Netflix

Where to find Netflix Games?

These mobile games are currently available on Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile. Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download. Members on an Android tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

The games are available in many of the languages Netflix offers its service. This means the games will automatically default to the preference set in your profile. Further, if your language is not yet available, games will default to English.

Furthermore, members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. If you hit your device limit, Netflix will notify you, and if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot. In addition, the games are not available for Kids profiles.

Some mobile games may require an internet connection, while others will be available to play offline. Netflix says that it will add more games to the catalog in the coming months.