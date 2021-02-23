Advertisement

Netflix launches 'Downloads for You' feature on Android

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 11:39 am

Latest News

Netflix has launched a new feature through which the app can automatically download shows (or movies) based on your liking
Advertisement

Netflix is introducing a new feature for its application called 'Downloads for You' which further extends the functionality of its 'Smart Downloads' and will help you in situations where you get stuck somewhere for longer periods of time and have nothing on hand to watch as the feature will download movies and TV shows based on your liking. 

 

Netflix's Smart Downloads has been all about automatically deleting the episodes you've watched and downloading the next episode of the TV series you have been watching. New series or movies were never a part of this feature until today.

 

First things first, Netflix's Downloads for You is currently available only on Android globally. It will soon enter testing on iOS as per Netflix. The feature is optional meaning you can turn it ON or OFF as per your needs. 

 

Advertisement

  1. Launch the Netflix Android app.

  2. Then, tap on the Downloads tab at the bottom right.

  3. Now, hit the toggle next to Downloads for You.

  4. On the next screen, decide how much storage space you want to allocate for the 'Downloads for You' feature. As per Netflix, 3GB is enough for 12 movies and TV shows.

  5. Once you've made up your mind, tap Turn On.

 

Now you are all set to witness the surprise shows/movies which the service downloads for you. If you don't want the feature to download any more shows for you, you can head over to the settings and turn off the feature. If you want to decrease the amount of space you allocated towards the feature, you can do that too. 

 

The storage space you reserve for automatic downloads will not be used by manual downloads that you initiate in the Netflix app.

 

“Three years ago, we introduced Smart Downloads so you can find the next episode of your favorite show — even when you're on the go,” Netflix's director of product innovation Patrick Flemming wrote in a Netflix blog. 

 

“Now, we want to make discovering your next new favorite series or film quick and easy whether you're connected or not. Today we're launching Downloads for You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes.”

Netflix extends Streamfest for the second time

Netflix Streamfest gets extension

Acess Netflix for free on December 5 and 6

Netflix introduces 'Netflix Direct', its first TV Channel

Netflix testing background audio playback mode for Android users

Netflix to be available for free in India for two days in December

Latest News from Netflix

You might like this

Tags: Netflix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp Policy Update: What will happen after May 15 if you don't accept the new rules

WhatsApp to show in-app banner for providing more information regarding new privacy policy

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies