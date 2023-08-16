Netflix cloud gaming service announced: What you need to know

Netflix has forayed into the cloud gaming segment with the latest announcement that the video streaming platform will be offering games on TVs, PCs and Macs. Netflix already entered the gaming segment back in 2021 with mobile games on its app, and it is now working on expanding the functionality to more devices where the Netflix app is available. Here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s cloud gaming services.

Netflix Cloud Gaming: What devices will support it?

Netflix has announced that its cloud gaming services will be available on PCs, Macs, and select TVs including:

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

The company says that the gaming functionality will be made available on these TVs via the video streaming platform’s app. Support for more TVs will be coming soon, confirmed Netflix. PCs and Macs will be able to access Netflix’s cloud gaming service through it’s own website (the same site people use for video streaming) on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

Netflix Cloud Gaming: Which games are available?

Netflix says that as of now, two titles will be available to play via its new game streaming service, namely, Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. “This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller and to improve the member experience over time”, said Netflix in a blog post.

One can expect stutters or lags during the gameplay as the feature is currently in beta. Furthermore, the platform should add more games going forward as it improves the overall performance of the service.

Netflix Cloud Gaming: How to play?

Netflix says that its games on the TV can be played via the new ‘Netflix Game Controller’ app that is currently only on Apple’s app store. There’s no word on when it will arrive in the Google Play Store. Further, the app will show you on-screen controls, using which you can use your smartphone as a controller for the games on the TV. The app has a joystick as well as four buttons for various functions inside the game. As for PC and Mac, users can use the mouse and keyboard to play games on Netflix.

Netflix Cloud Gaming: Where is it available?

The cloud gaming service from the streaming app is currently available in two regions to select uses, including Canada and the United Kingdom. The streaming service hasn’t provided any information on when the test would expand to more countries.