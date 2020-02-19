  • 17:14 Feb 19, 2020

Nelco partners with Panasonic to offer aero in-flight communication in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 3:46 pm

With this, it will now be possible for international aircraft as well as domestic airlines flying over India to offer broadband internet services to its passengers on board.
Nelco, a Tata Enterprise and India's VSAT solutions provider, has today announced its partnership with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to launch Aero In-Flight Communication (IFC) services in India.  

 

With this, it will now be possible for international aircraft as well as domestic airlines flying over India to offer broadband internet services to its passengers on board. The Aero IFC services will enable seamless at-home and in-office experience in the skies for airline passengers. It will help the companies to offer to enhance the passenger experience, drive passenger loyalty, open up additional onboard revenue streams and optimize flight operations. The company has revealed that Vistara has already signed up for Aero IFC services and is likely to be the first domestic airline company to launch these services very soon.

 

Speaking on this new development, P J Nath, MD & CEO of NELCO said, “We are delighted that Nelco is spearheading in providing the long-awaited Aero IFC services in the country, marking the beginning of a new chapter in passenger services for the aviation sector in India. We are also very happy that we have forged the partnership with Panasonic Avionics in serving their customers. We foresee a great opportunity for growth in the IFC services in the country in the coming years and intend to be a leader in this market”.

 

Speaking on this new development, Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation said, “Becoming the first satellite communications provider to offer services over India is a major milestone for Panasonic. We are delighted to be partnering with Nelco and are proud to offer our valued customers the ability to change the way people stay connected inflight, at sea and in remote locations around the world.”

 

