Mysterious Gionee smartphone with 10,000mAh battery spotted online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 11:52 am

The smartphone has been found listed on Chinese regulatory website TENAA revealing some key features and design language.
Gionee is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will come with a massive 10000mAh battery. The smartphone has been found listed on Chinese regulatory website TENAA revealing some key features and design language. 

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number Gionee 20200418. As per the listing, the smartphone will come with an old design language. The front panel comes with a normal 16:9 display and there are thick bezels at the top and bottom panel of the device. Furthermore, the back panel comes with a single-camera setup along with a LED flash and one can also see a physical fingerprint sensor. The upcoming Gionee smartphone is quite thick in nature and it looks bulky as well. The phone comes with Black and Blue colour options. 

 

Coming to the specifications, the Gionee smartphone will be loaded with a 5.72-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, though the processor is not known at the moment. The phone comes with different memory configurations including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Gionee smartphone is loaded with a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for video calling and selfies. The phone runs on an older version of Android with Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone measures  160.6 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm and weighs 305 grams.

 

