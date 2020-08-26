Advertisement

'My IAF' app launched by Indian Air Force for IAF job aspirants

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 9:56 am

The 'My IAF' app provides helpful information to IAF aspirants for guiding them. Interested people can find various training centre locations with the help of maps and the app shows information regarding the IAF legends. All IAF social media accounts have also been provided inside the app.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria launched a Mobile Application on Monday called 'My IAF'. The app will provide career related information to those aspirants who want to join the Indian Air Force. 

 

The chief of Air Staff launched the application at Vayu Bhawan as a part of the 'Digital India' initiative. The official statement read: 'The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF'. 

 

It added: '“The application, developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides career-related information and details for those desirous of joining the IAF,” it said. 

 

The app has been made in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). 

 

The app is currently up for download on the Google Play Store and it also linked to the IAF's social media accounts. It also provides glimpses into the history and storiea of valour in the IAF. 

My IAF Main Screen

Upon opening the app, on the main screen, you can find the training centres in your city with the use of maps. You can also take quizes about the IAF and can also view the aircraft inventory by clicking on the respective icon. It also has an icon that can re-direct you to the Google Play Store page of the official IAF game. 

