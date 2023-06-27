MultiVersus to Go Offline, Preparing for Launch in 2024

The online servers for MultiVersus, which was previously in Open Beta, have been fully shut down in preparation for its relaunch next year by Warner Bros and Play First Games. The game’s removal was announced by Play First Games studio in March.

Online gameplay was available to players until June 25th, but the game servers have now been taken offline in preparation for its anticipated relaunch in 2024. Gamers who have already purchased the game will need to wait until its official release in early 2024.

MultiVersus Thanks Users

Attention, MVPs: Reminder that on June 25 at 5pm PT, MultiVersus online features will be disabled as our Open Beta concludes. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) June 22, 2023

Players now will see the message of gratitude on the screen: “Thank you for your support throughout our Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration have been amazing. On June 25, we’ll be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta as we prepare for our launch in early 2024. We plan to be back and better than ever with new content, features, modes, and more when the game returns next year and will ensure that all of your progress and content will carry over. In the meantime, please stay tuned for updates as we work towards the next phase of MultiVersus.”

Players still have access

Even though the servers are currently down, players can still enjoy some offline modes such as training and local matches. Furthermore, players now have the opportunity to try out all locked characters and cosmetics until they are officially released in 2024.

There have been rumors circulating that the game may be shutting down for good. However, these are merely whispers. MultiVersus saw an impressive 143,000 users on its first day and reached 20 million downloads within a month of its launch. As a result, it seems highly improbable that the beloved game will not make a comeback.